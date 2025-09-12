Newnan police arrest suspect in 2011 killing of teen Blake Chappell

article

After nearly 14 years, Newnan police say they have made an arrest in the killing of 17-year-old Blake Tyler Chappell.

What we know:

Investigators announced Friday that Scotty Elliot Smith was taken into custody and charged in connection with Chappell’s 2011 death.

Police say Smith confessed during multiple interviews with detectives.

He now faces felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, concealing the death of another, and tampering with evidence.

He remains held at the Coweta County Jail.

The backstory:

Chappell was first reported missing on Oct. 16, 2011, after leaving his girlfriend’s home on Mary Freeman Road in Newnan.

He was walking back to a friend’s house in the Summergrove neighborhood.

His body was found two months later on Dec. 19, and investigators launched a homicide probe.

Police said Smith had not been previously investigated but was recently identified as a person of interest.

Detectives corroborated facts of the case that linked him to the crime.

Chappell’s case has weighed heavily on the Newnan community for years. Police in 2023 released a video message asking an anonymous letter writer who had sent them information about the killing to come forward again.

What they're saying:

"This arrest is the result of countless hours of dedication by the Newnan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, as well as the direct, professional assistance of the Coweta County DA’s Investigators," the department said in a statement. "We thank the community for the continued support and cooperation throughout this lengthy process. The commitment of our partners and the community’s trust has been vital in the pursuit of justice."

What you can do:

Authorities emphasized the investigation remains ongoing and urged anyone with additional information to contact Det. Marcos Gonzalez or Lt. Chris Robinson at (770) 254-2355.