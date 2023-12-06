Police desperately search for missing pregnant Newnan teen

article

The family of a missing pregnant 17-year-old Newnan woman is frantically trying to find her.

Camille Ficklin disappeared from her home along Poplar Street on Dec. 1 after an argument, according to the Newnan Police Department.

Ficklin is about 12-weeks pregnant and stopped taking medication for an ongoing mental health issue after discovering her pregnancy, police say.

She is known to frequent the East Point, Forest Park, Hapeville, and College Park areas. She also has a history of "couch-surfing," investigators say.

Her social media presence has also disappeared, with her having shut down her Instagram and no new TikTok posts since September.

While she is listed as a runaway, police are hoping to speak with her as soon as possible to ensure she is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newnan Police Department at 770-254-2355.