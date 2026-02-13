Newnan gun store owner sentenced to life for killing girlfriend at Oz Tactical

The Brief Gun store owner William Brannon Owens was sentenced to life plus 15 years for the 2024 murder of his girlfriend, Olivia Robinson. Owens was highly intoxicated on alcohol and Valium when he shot Robinson in the face inside his Newnan store, Oz Tactical, according to prosecutors. Evidence showed Owens had also armed a 16-year-old employee earlier that night while he slept in the back of the shop.



A Coweta County jury has convicted William Brannon Owens, 40, in connection with the 2024 shooting death of his girlfriend inside his downtown Newnan gun store.

William Owens convicted

What we know:

The jury found Owens guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, involuntary manslaughter, discharging a firearm under the influence, reckless conduct, pointing a pistol at another, furnishing a pistol to a minor, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The verdict concluded a seven-day trial that detailed a night of extreme intoxication and negligence that led to the death of 28-year-old Olivia Robinson.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Jack Winne, who prosecuted the case, presented evidence that Owens' reckless actions created a "death trap" within the store.

Shooting after Fall Art Walk

The backstory:

The murder happened on Sept. 20, 2024, at Oz Tactical, located on East Court Square, just as the downtown Fall Art Walk event was concluding. Police arrived at the scene around 9:17 p.m. to find Owens intoxicated and weeping over Robinson, who had been shot in the face.

At the time, Owens claimed Robinson had shot herself while he was asleep. However, an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed a different sequence of events.

Toxicology reports showed Owens had a blood alcohol concentration of .157 seven hours after the shooting. Investigators estimated his BAC at the time of the incident was three to four times the legal limit. He also had Valium and other prescription drugs in his system.

Before the shooting, an already intoxicated Owens gave a 16-year-old employee a Glock 43 to wear and "man the store" while Owens slept in the back office. Robinson entered the back office to ask Owens the price of a rifle for a customer. Seconds later, witnesses heard a shot. Evidence showed the weapon used was Owens' Glock 19, and an autopsy confirmed Robinson was shot from a distance of 12 to 18 inches.

Sentenced for murder

What's next:

On Feb. 11, Superior Court Judge W. Travis Sakrison sentenced Owens to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole, followed by an additional 15 years.