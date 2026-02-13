Newnan gun store owner sentenced to life for killing girlfriend at Oz Tactical
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County jury has convicted William Brannon Owens, 40, in connection with the 2024 shooting death of his girlfriend inside his downtown Newnan gun store.
William Owens convicted
What we know:
The jury found Owens guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, involuntary manslaughter, discharging a firearm under the influence, reckless conduct, pointing a pistol at another, furnishing a pistol to a minor, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The verdict concluded a seven-day trial that detailed a night of extreme intoxication and negligence that led to the death of 28-year-old Olivia Robinson.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Jack Winne, who prosecuted the case, presented evidence that Owens' reckless actions created a "death trap" within the store.
Shooting after Fall Art Walk
The backstory:
The murder happened on Sept. 20, 2024, at Oz Tactical, located on East Court Square, just as the downtown Fall Art Walk event was concluding. Police arrived at the scene around 9:17 p.m. to find Owens intoxicated and weeping over Robinson, who had been shot in the face.
At the time, Owens claimed Robinson had shot herself while he was asleep. However, an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed a different sequence of events.
Toxicology reports showed Owens had a blood alcohol concentration of .157 seven hours after the shooting. Investigators estimated his BAC at the time of the incident was three to four times the legal limit. He also had Valium and other prescription drugs in his system.
Before the shooting, an already intoxicated Owens gave a 16-year-old employee a Glock 43 to wear and "man the store" while Owens slept in the back office. Robinson entered the back office to ask Owens the price of a rifle for a customer. Seconds later, witnesses heard a shot. Evidence showed the weapon used was Owens' Glock 19, and an autopsy confirmed Robinson was shot from a distance of 12 to 18 inches.
Sentenced for murder
What's next:
On Feb. 11, Superior Court Judge W. Travis Sakrison sentenced Owens to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole, followed by an additional 15 years.
The Source: Information in this article came from the District Attorney's Office and past FOX 5 reporting.