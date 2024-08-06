Homeless man brutally stabbed, killed behind Newnan Dollar General, 1 arrested, police say

The woods behind a Dollar General store in Newnan are still stained with blood after a brutal stabbing.

It happened on Monday near the store located on Bullsboro Drive. One man died, and another was taken into custody.

Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Johnathan Marquez Jackson. Police found a homeless encampment in the area and believe Jackson may have been living in it.

Johnathan Marquez Jackson

Jackson's family told the media that he was a father and an overall kind and great person who will be deeply missed.

His alleged attacker was identified as 22-year-old Terry Lee Rose III. Newnan investigators have not yet released the motive for the stabbing.

Terry Lee Rose III

Rose was, however, charged with murder and tampering with evidence. Records show he has been charged before. He was arrested a few weeks prior on drug charges as well as public indecency.

Police are asking for the public's help in the murder investigation. If you know anything that could help in this case, give the Newnan Police Department a call.