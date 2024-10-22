Woman steals credit card at the gym, tries to charge it for thousands at Best Buy, police say

Newnan police are asking for help identifying a woman accused of trying to run up $5,000 on a stolen credit card.

Police say this case started as many credit card frauds do, with a theft from a local fitness gym locker room.

Within minutes of the theft, Newnan police say the woman was at their local Best Buy, attempting to purchase $5,000 in computers.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Credit: Newnan Police Department)

Police say a store clerk overheard her speaking on her cell phone in what he thought was the Russian language.

Fortunately for the victim, the credit card company and Best Buy, she was unsuccessful in making her purchases because the card had already been flagged as stolen and shut down.

(Credit: Newnan Police Department)

Employees say she then left the store in a big hurry.

Another image provided by Canton Police shows she may have tried something similar at a Best Buy there.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Canton Police Department)

Police are encouraging people to safeguard their valuables. Don’t leave personal items in the car and always lock your items away at the gym.

If you have information that can help in the case, give the Newnan Police Department a call.