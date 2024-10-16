Thief hits gym locker, then attempts a $5K run at Best Buy

article

Newnan police are looking for the person who allegedly stole credit cards from the women's locker room at One Life Fitness in Newnan and then attempted to use them at Best Buy in Newnan.

According to police, someone attempted to charge merchandise worth $5,000 less than an hour after the owner of the credit cards placed her wallet in a locker at the gym prior to her workout.

Police say that the suspected thief is said to have a Russian accent. They provided photos of the person they say attempted to use the stolen cards at Best Buy.

Anyone with information about the crime and/or suspected thief is asked to call Detective T. Dalton at 678-673-5399 or send an email to dalton@newnanga.gov.