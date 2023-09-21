Bloody handprints left behind by man who torched Jeep, broke into several vehicles: police

Police in Newnan need the public’s help to identify an arson suspect who they say burned one car and broke into 30 more at businesses there this month.

Newnan Police tell FOX 5 the suspect broke into some cars and damaged others at six different businesses in the city. Investigators say he left behind bloody handprints and smears over dozens of vehicles.

"First car he entered, ironically, he found a fire extinguisher and sprayed it all in the van. At some point, cut his hand. From a certain point, there was blood on every single car, but it was only on the door handles and the gas flap door," said Detective Taylor Dalton of the Newnan Police Department.

Police say the man was fixated on the gas caps of the many of the cars encountered. They believe his intention was to set fire to a car.

"I believe he is not trying to steal stuff. I think his end game was to set a car on fire, because he did so. He left the area," Dalton said.

Eventually, he destroyed a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked at a Newnan residence. No one was injured in the fire.

Police are unsure of the man’s motive.

He was captured on the city’s surveillance cameras walking the streets near the businesses that he allegedly targeted.

He is described as a Hispanic male between 17 and 21 years old. He was wearing a hoodie with the name of a local Newnan business printed on it. Police are not releasing the name just yet.

If you have any information on this guy, call the Newnan Police Department.