Newly signed ‘Addy’s Law’ prompts school systems to re-evaluate bus routes

Major changes are in store for school systems across the state after Gov. Brian Kemp’s signing of Addy’s Law Tuesday. The law places stricter guidelines on bus routes for public schools.

"This bill directs school districts to consider not having bus stops where a student would have to cross the roadway with a speed limit equal to or greater than 40 miles an hour," Governor Kemp said.

Violations of Addy’s Law can result in fines of at least $1,000 and up to a year in jail.

The new law means the possibility of re-drawn bus routes for some Metro Atlanta school districts—many of whom didn’t have answers when we reached out.

In Rockdale County, a school spokesperson said: "We are aware of Addy’s law and will be evaluating our routes to see if any of them need to be adjusted based on this law."

In response to questions on Wednesday, Clayton County school officials issued a statement saying in-part: "In anticipation of Governor Kemp's signing of Addy's Law, Clayton County Public Schools' Department of Transportation has initiated an audit of the more than 200 bus routes that may be affected by the new law."

While it’s unclear for both districts whether any routes will be impacted, DeKalb County school officials said of their 700 bus routes, there are a number that fit the description.

That’s why they implemented a policy that complies with the new law more than a decade ago.

"We want to make sure that all of our routes are strategically placed to best assist our students," DeKalb County Schools Director of Student Transportation Bernando Brown told Fox 5.

Brown said he knows from experience just how much work is in store for other districts trying to adjust.

"It would take a lot of time because now that means we have to truly look at every route that we run, determine the speed limit…it would take a lot of communication between ourselves, the routers, our bus drivers…to ensure that we have the accurate information on speed limits," he stated.

FOX 5 reached out to Kemp’s office for more on when the new law may go into effect but had not heard back as late Wednesday evening.