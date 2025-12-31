New Year's fireworks: Why officials want you to rethink them this year

The Brief Low humidity and high winds have created dangerous fire conditions across north Georgia ahead of New Year's Eve. Cherokee County officials urge residents to skip backyard fireworks to prevent wind-driven embers from sparking house fires. Never relight malfunctioning fireworks; wait 20 minutes before soaking the device in a bucket of water.



Low humidity and high winds are creating dangerous fire conditions across much of north Georgia as residents prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Firefighters in Cherokee County are warning the public to skip backyard fireworks this year to prevent accidental blazes.

Multiple fires reported

What we know:

Cherokee County firefighters have already battled two house fires within the last 24 hours. When crews responded to a home in Waleska on Tuesday, they found smoke and flames throughout the structure. Michael Sims, Cherokee County fire battalion chief, said the wind plays a significant role in how these fires behave.

SEE ALSO: Countdown Over ATL: What you need to know about Atlanta's New Year's Eve celebration

High fire danger

What they're saying:

Sims said that wind can cause a fire to grow rapidly when firefighters open windows and doors to enter a building. "When we have the combination of low humidity and high winds, that causes high fire dangers," Sims said.

With the holiday approaching, officials are bracing for potential problems caused by private firework displays. The wind can change the direction of fireworks or carry hot embers to nearby roofs and yards. "That wind can make those fireworks go somewhere where they weren't planning to go, Maybe not straight up like you had hoped," Sims said.

Sims encourages people to attend organized community events across metro Atlanta instead of using fireworks at home. He suggested celebrating with family and friends using safer alternatives. "Maybe glow sticks or something else that's a little bit safer," Sims said.

SEE ALSO: New Year’s Eve celebrations & events in metro Atlanta, North Georgia

Fireworks safety tips

What you can do:

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 14,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries in 2024. To prevent accidents and fires during holiday celebrations, the following safety guidelines should be followed.

Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from houses, dry grass and flammable materials. Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of fire or other mishaps.

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. This includes sparklers, which burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Always have a designated, sober adult handle the fireworks. Light only one device at a time and move back quickly once it is lit.

Never try to relight or pick up a "dud" firework that has not fully ignited. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

After a firework has finished burning, douse the device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it. This prevents trash fires.