CDC to implement new travel mandate for passengers from the UK

Some international travelers will face new travel restrictions to the United States as a new strain of the coronavirus spreads across Europe.

Beginning next week, the CDC will mandate passengers arriving from the United Kingdom to test negative for COVID-19.

"That’s comforting knowing that everyone on a flight is negative," said traveler Luke Hopkins.

This comes as a new strain of the virus has rapidly been spreading in the United Kingdom over the last few weeks.

Parts of the UK are once again shutting down and sheltering in place. Countries around the world are watching and reacting by once again tightening up travel restrictions.

"It’s really bad. You know the world is not the same anymore," said traveler Aanchal Bhonla.

Some countries have banned travel to the UK altogether. FOX 5 spoke to a commercial airline pilot who says it’s not a bad idea.

"I’ve been to a lot of countries and I really think the US has been the most relaxed," said Deepan Jani.

Depending on where you are traveling, travelers are facing last minute changes and adjustments.

"This is what I tell passengers, take test for you, for me, the crew, and everyone on board," said Jani. "Most of them are pretty understanding."

Some travelers say they’ll do anything if it means not having to shut down again.

"No one is dying to go back to where we were in April," said Hopkins.

"This isn’t about rights, this is about protecting the person next to you," said Jani.

