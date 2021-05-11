New tech helps beverage stores spot realistic fake IDs

The owner of a Midtown Atlanta liquor store said teens and under-aged adults have their hands on some very realistic fake IDs.

Mac Thurston, owner of Mac's Beer & Wine Midtown Liquor, said he's always vigilant. He's already confiscated about 90 fake IDs this semester.

He also said he's seen a growing number of fake cards at his store.

"They are scary-good IDs," he said. "They're tough to catch."

He's installed an Intellicheck ID scanner in his store.

Scanning a barcode on an ID provides an output: green means good, yellow means the card needs further inspection and red means "no-go."

At Mac's a red alert means an automatic confiscation of the fake ID.

"A lot of people understand it's game over," Thurston said. "What I'm more surprised about — besides the fact they get them — is how good they look."

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said fake ID makers sometimes target fraternities and sororities.

He hopes state lawmakers will crackdown, but says it's up to parents to intervene, now.

