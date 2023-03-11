New study suggests allergy season is more intense, lasting longer

Itchy eyes, runny nose, and just feeling blah? Allergy season is here and it arrived earlier. A new report says pollen seasons are getting longer and more intense. A group called Climate Central blames global warming.

This winter was shorter. Spring arrived sooner. Allergy sufferer Yvonne Davis feels it.

"Oh, it’s miserable," Davis said. "Post-nasal drip, the eyes all watery, all of the symptoms."

Allergy season hit sufferers like Davis full blast.

"When it’s really, really bad I just don’t go out," Davis said.

The pollen arrived annoyingly early this year. Dr. Stanley Fineman, with Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, said pollen levels usually climb in March or April, but February was unforgiving.

"Here in Atlanta, we’re seeing very high pollen counts even in February," Dr. Fineman said. "Fourteen of the days, it was in the very high range, which is unheard of."

A new report from Climate Central finds North American pollen seasons grew longer and more intense from 1990 through 2018.

"Climate change is what’s making our atmosphere warmer and what’s making these seasons longer," said Peter Girard, Climate Central’s Director of Communications.

Girard says warmer temperatures, with fewer freeze days, and wetter weather, mean more pollen and more mold.

"You’re seeing a longer growing season and a longer allergy season in Atlanta by more than a month," Girard said. "People who suffer allergies are getting less and less of a break."

The climate central report also finds higher levels of carbon dioxide are stimulating plant growth, resulting in more pollen and mold.

Anyone who suffers from allergies should see an allergist, get tested, and get a treatment plan.