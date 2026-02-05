PETA honors Brookhaven police after arrest of rapper Aspen Easterling for dog abuse

The Brief Nineteen-year-old rapper Aspen Easterling faces animal cruelty charges following allegations that she abused her dog during a livestream last month. Concerned viewers reported the incident to both PETA and the Brookhaven Police Department. PETA is now commending the department for its rapid response to the reports.



The Brookhaven Police Department is receiving applause from PETA after rescuing a puppy allegedly abused by its owner.

The backstory:

Video posted by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) allegedly shows 19-year-old rapper Aspen Easterling abusing her three-month-old Maltipoo on Jan. 29. FOX 5 chose not to air the full video due to its graphic nature.

"The person was scruffing the dog and repeatedly striking the dog—and this is a very small dog," said Kristin Rickman, Emergency Response Team Director at PETA.

After the video went viral, dozens of viewers alerted PETA. Rickman noted that the organization moved quickly. "Within a few hours, we identified the suspect’s real name and physical address... we immediately shared that with Brookhaven Police."

The information prompted an investigation. Officers arrived at Easterling’s home on Town Boulevard the following day, taking her into custody and securing a search warrant. She now faces animal cruelty charges.

What's next:

The puppy is currently in the care of DeKalb County Animal Services, where it is being held as evidence. In recognition of the department's swift intervention, PETA presented the agency with its Compassionate Police Department Award.