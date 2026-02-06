17-year-old killed at Gwinnett County extended-stay motel
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old found dead Friday morning at an extended-stay motel.
What we know:
Officers from the South Precinct responded to the Live-In Lodge on the Stone Mountain Freeway, where they discovered the teenager’s body in a bed in Room 216. While the victim was located in that specific unit, investigators focused significant attention on Room 225, which shares a wall with the initial crime scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the names of the victim or the suspect, nor have they detailed a possible motive. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives, crime scene investigators, and representatives from the District Attorney’s office remained on the scene early Friday morning processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.