17-year-old killed at Gwinnett County extended-stay motel

The Brief A 17-year-old male was found shot to death in an extended-stay motel room overnight. One person is in custody, though police have not released their identity or specific charges. Investigators are examining multiple rooms at the Live-In Lodge as part of a "working situation."



Gwinnett County police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old found dead Friday morning at an extended-stay motel.

What we know:

Officers from the South Precinct responded to the Live-In Lodge on the Stone Mountain Freeway, where they discovered the teenager’s body in a bed in Room 216. While the victim was located in that specific unit, investigators focused significant attention on Room 225, which shares a wall with the initial crime scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victim or the suspect, nor have they detailed a possible motive. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives, crime scene investigators, and representatives from the District Attorney’s office remained on the scene early Friday morning processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.