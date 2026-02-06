Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old killed at Gwinnett County extended-stay motel

Published  February 6, 2026 5:15am EST
Gwinnett County
A 17-year-old was shot and killed in an extended-stay Gwinnett County motel overnight. His body was reportedly found lying on a bed. A person has been arrested. Marc Teichner reporting live from the scene. 

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old male was found shot to death in an extended-stay motel room overnight.
    • One person is in custody, though police have not released their identity or specific charges.
    • Investigators are examining multiple rooms at the Live-In Lodge as part of a "working situation."

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old found dead Friday morning at an extended-stay motel.

What we know:

Officers from the South Precinct responded to the Live-In Lodge on the Stone Mountain Freeway, where they discovered the teenager’s body in a bed in Room 216. While the victim was located in that specific unit, investigators focused significant attention on Room 225, which shares a wall with the initial crime scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victim or the suspect, nor have they detailed a possible motive. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives, crime scene investigators, and representatives from the District Attorney’s office remained on the scene early Friday morning processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. A FOX 5 Atlanta crew responded to the scene. Police provided some information for this story. This is a developing story. Updates are expected. 

