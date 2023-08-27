New selfie museum for adults opens at Underground Atlanta

An adult-themed, selfie museum has opened in Underground Atlanta.

The Peach Museum by the Original Selfie museum creators was recently featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The museum is a "content creator's dream," according to a press release. It's the perfect space to create unique and captivating content for Instagram and TikTok, says the museum.

Co-founder and visionary behind Peach Museum, Alex Kurylin, shared, "This brand-new concept is designed to break traditional boundaries and challenge the norms of self-expression. Peach Museum is a sanctuary where adults can revel in their individuality, creating and capturing moments that boost self-confidence through personal exploration and creativity."

The museum features unique installations, photo booths and immersive rooms.

The museum is open on the weekends (Friday through Sunday) with reservations starting at 6 p.m. Selfie lovers can book a one-hour reservation ahead of arrival for $19 per person. The museum is also available for private parties or corporate gatherings.

Underground Atlanta is located on Lower Alabama Street in downtown Atlanta. Guests must be 18 years of age or older to enter.