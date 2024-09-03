New security measures in effect at Memorial Stadium after student's death

New security measures are in place at Memorial Stadium in Griffin for this year’s football season. Tragedy struck outside the stadium after a football game a year ago when a first-year student was shot and killed.

Fans can expect to see new metal detectors in place at Memorial Stadium here in Griffin. They replace the previous models that were old and not very fan friendly, causing long lines at events held at this historic stadium.

FOX 5's Doug Evans walked through the metal detectors this afternoon with his car keys and a cellphone in his pocket, and they did not go off. That’s good, they say. Because the system will detect larger items like a gun or a knife and will alert security.

They say that should help fans not only stay secure in a safe environment, but also help with long lines.

Memorial Stadium is home to both Griffin High School and Spalding County High School.

In addition to the weapons detection system, they do have a clear bag policy in effect for all events.

The weapons detection was paid for by the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

A big game is on tap this Friday night, a regional play between Spalding County and Upson-Lee. That will be the first big test of this system.

