New Ronald Reagan Boulevard Extension opens in Forsyth County

Commuters and residents in Forsyth County celebrate the opening of the Ronald Reagan Boulevard Extension. This new route offers a critical alternative to Georgia 400, spanning approximately 3.6 miles from Majors Road to McFarland Parkway in the heart of Forsyth County, terminating near Bald Ridge Marina Road.

The project included a four-lane road with a grass median, shoulders, curb, gutter, a five-foot sidewalk on one side, and a 10-foot multi-use path on the other. This expansive pathway will eventually link up with the Big Creek Greenway south of Shiloh Road, enhancing access to local parks and recreation facilities.

Officials urge caution for those who plan to drive along the new route during the final stages, which is expected to be completed in the next few weeks. Currently, all four lanes are operational between McFarland Parkway and Wildbrooke Parkway. However, temporary lane restrictions are in place between Wildbrooke Parkway and Majors Road to facilitate upgrades at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Ivy Summit Court/Summit Overlook, converting it from a four-way stop to a signalized intersection.

The project was paid for by the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) program.