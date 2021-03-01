New RAPIDS Project aims to reduce crime in Fulton County

article

A newly launched initiative aims to reduce violent crime in Fulton County and in all neighboring jurisdictions.

It's called the RAPIDS Project. The goal is to improve communication between law enforcement departments by expanding data sharing.

Fulton County has already started using the new technology.

"It provides the most integrity with respect to your iris scan and the biometrics that go along with it," said Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat unveils the RAPIDS Project at a press conference on March 1, 2021. (FOX 5)

Officials said it makes tracking suspects as they move through the justice system much easier.

"We can positively identify those inmates across jurisdictions and really focus on different elements of crime," the sheriff said.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat demonstrates the RAPIDS Project at a press conference on March 1, 2021. (FOX 5)

The sheriff's office will pay for the technology with a grant from the National Sheriffs’ Association and the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The sheriff gave a demonstration of the technology at a press conference on Monday.

_____

