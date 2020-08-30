New protocols for Georgia absentee ballots

We are almost two months away from Election Day. Election officials estimate a record number of voters this November. That's why the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says it's making it easier for people to get their absentee ballots.

The last thing voters say they want to see is a repeat of the June Primary.

"To have to sit in line for five, six, seven, eight hours just to be able to cast your vote, it's disappointing," said Michael Twum, President of Urban League of Greater Atlanta Young Professionals.

Georgia's Secretary of State's Office just launched a new website for voters to request their absentee ballots. That could help prevent delays in mail delivery and also reduce the risk of errors when it comes to physical copies of absentee ballot applications.

"If the plan is to make it easier by doing that, we have to make sure everybody is educated on how to fill out the form properly," said Twum.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is also doing her part to make voting easier. She issued an executive order last week to update the Atlanta 311 app to give public information for voters including how to register to vote and find a polling location. Her order also gives city officials more time to cast their ballots.

"While mail-in voting is important, I also think we need to make sure that people also understand that you have the ability to vote early," said Twum.

Twum says having new polling locations like the State Farm Arena also makes voting more accessible.

"That in all honesty is a game-changer," said Twum.

Absentee ballots won't be mailed out until late September.

If you do plan to use the online portal to request your absentee ballot, all you need is your name, birthday, State I.D. or Driver's License number, and the county you're registered to vote in.

