New Orleans jail escapee Derrick Groves waives extradition from Atlanta

The Brief Derrick Groves appeared in court on Thursday for an extradition hearing, and said he wants to go back to Louisiana. The New Orleans jail escapee was arrested in Atlanta Wednesday after being on the run for almost five months, according to officials. Authorities said Groves escaped from the Orleans Parish Justice Center in Louisiana on May 16, 2025, along with nine other inmates.



The last of 10 inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail earlier this year waived extradition from Atlanta to New Orleans on Thursday, according to FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

What we know:

Dukes, who was in the courtroom for the extradition hearing, said Derrick Groves, a convicted murderer, told the judge he wanted to go home.

The backstory:

Groves was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service with help from the Atlanta Police Department and other agencies. Officials said he was found hiding inside a home along Honeysuckle Lane near Delowe Drive and Cedar Lane.

Deputy Chief Kelly Collier with Atlanta police said Groves surrendered without serious injury after officers deployed gas and a police dog.

Authorities said Groves escaped from the Orleans Parish Justice Center in Louisiana on May 16, 2025, along with nine other inmates — one of the state’s most high-profile jailbreaks in decades. While most of the escapees were captured within weeks, Groves had been on the run for nearly five months.

What's next:

FOX 5 will attend the hearing Thursday morning and update this article as we learn more information on Groves' case and his extradition.