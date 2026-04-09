New MARTA bus rapid transit to connect downtown Atlanta to BeltLine

The Brief MARTA will launch its first bus rapid transit line, the Rapid A-Line, on April 18 to connect downtown Atlanta to the BeltLine. The service uses dedicated lanes and traffic signal technology to move buses every 10 to 15 minutes like a train on tires. Construction delays and electric bus battery recalls nearly doubled the project's cost to approximately $123 million.



MARTA is launching its first-ever bus rapid transit line this month, promising a faster way to navigate Atlanta's traffic-heavy streets.

Faster commutes coming to Atlanta

What we know:

MARTA is entering a new era of transit with the launch of the Rapid A-Line on April 18. This service is Atlanta’s first bus rapid transit (BRT) line, which officials describe as "rail on rubber tires." The five-mile route includes 14 stops connecting downtown Atlanta to Capitol Gateway, Summerhill, Peoplestown, and the BeltLine’s Southside Trail.

The system is designed for speed and frequency rather than a traditional set schedule. Buses will arrive every 10 to 15 minutes and utilize dedicated lanes in many areas to bypass standard traffic. The buses are also equipped with technology that can change traffic lights to keep the line moving.

What we don't know:

While the service begins this month, MARTA has not confirmed the specific date when all 14 permanent stations will be fully finished.

Challenges during construction

By the numbers:

$123 million: The final estimated cost of the project, which is more than double the original budget.

5 miles: The total length of the new transit loop.

14: The number of stops along the Rapid A-Line.

5 a.m. to 1 a.m.: The daily operating hours for the new service.

The backstory:

The project faced several hurdles that delayed the full buildout and increased costs. MARTA officials cited unexpected infrastructure issues and problems with its new fleet of electric buses. Specifically, a battery recall on the electric buses forced the agency to adjust its timeline. Because of these delays, some stations remain under construction, and riders will use temporary stops when the line first opens.

New era for Atlanta riders

What they're saying:

"This will operate like rail… rail on rubber tires essentially, so this is the first in the region, and we're looking forward to it," said MARTA Project Manager Bryan Hobbs. Hobbs noted that the system is built for consistency: "It is designed to stay at a certain headway, which means every 15 minutes, every ten minutes; this is when a bus is going to arrive. Unlike our regular bus routes, where it is a set schedule, this is a constant moving fast option."

Students and commuters are already looking forward to the change. "I think that's amazing. I think everybody is always in a rush, especially in a big city like this. So I think, constant stops and I think it's going to be really, really good," said Georgia State University student Jimena Esparza.

What's next:

The Rapid A-Line officially rolls out on April 18. Riders can expect features like platform boarding and off-board payment to speed up the process. MARTA expects all 14 permanent stations to be completed later this year.