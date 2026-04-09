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FBI, Atlanta police address rise in online extremist threats

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 9, 2026 12:56pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
FBI & APD: '764' Extremist Groups Targeting Georgia Teens

FBI & APD: '764' Extremist Groups Targeting Georgia Teens

In a joint media conference held today at FBI Atlanta Headquarters, federal and local authorities issued a dire warning about a shadowy online extremist network known as "764." Officials describe the group as a decentralized, nihilistic movement that preys on vulnerable children and teenagers, forcing them into a cycle of "modern-day terrorism."

The Brief

    • FBI Atlanta and Atlanta police held a joint news conference Thursday about online extremist threats.
    • Officials say "764" groups are targeting vulnerable residents, especially teenagers.
    • Law enforcement shared prevention tips and more details during the briefing.

ATLANTA - Federal and local law enforcement officials held a press conference to discuss what they describe as a growing threat involving online extremist groups targeting young people in Georgia.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Atlanta field office and the Atlanta Police Department say the concern centers around so-called "764" groups, which they say are increasingly preying on vulnerable residents, particularly teenagers.

Authorities provided more details about how the groups operate and what families can do to protect themselves.

The Source

  • Information provided by FBI Atlanta and Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews