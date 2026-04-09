FBI, Atlanta police address rise in online extremist threats

The Brief FBI Atlanta and Atlanta police held a joint news conference Thursday about online extremist threats. Officials say "764" groups are targeting vulnerable residents, especially teenagers. Law enforcement shared prevention tips and more details during the briefing.



Federal and local law enforcement officials held a press conference to discuss what they describe as a growing threat involving online extremist groups targeting young people in Georgia.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Atlanta field office and the Atlanta Police Department say the concern centers around so-called "764" groups, which they say are increasingly preying on vulnerable residents, particularly teenagers.

Authorities provided more details about how the groups operate and what families can do to protect themselves.