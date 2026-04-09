DeKalb County police officer shot; massive manhunt underway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A massive police manhunt is underway in DeKalb County after a suspect shot an officer during an attempted arrest Thursday evening.
Officer shot during multi-agency operation
What we know:
DeKalb County Police Department officers were assisting Cobb County authorities with an armed robbery investigation around 5 p.m. The operation took place in the area of Glenwood Road and Shamrock Drive.
During the encounter, the suspect opened fire and struck a DeKalb County officer. SKYFOX 5 captured a massive police response near the Midwood Glen apartment complex just before 6:30 p.m., where tactical teams remained on the scene.
The officer received non-life-threatening injuries and reportedly is stable.
Police block a portion of Glenwood Road near Shamrock Drive in DeKalb County on April 9, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)
Hunt for 'armed and dangerous' suspect
What we don't know:
While the suspect has been identified, his current whereabouts remain unknown as he was not in custody as of Thursday evening.
Identification of Tremagne McCluskey
By the numbers:
The suspect, Tremagne McCluskey, is now facing three major charges: aggravated assault on an officer, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police shut down all traffic on Glenwood Road between Derrill Drive and Columbia Drive during the initial investigation.
Police seek public help in search
What you can do:
Authorities say McCluskey is not in custody and should be considered dangerous. If you see him or have information on his location, call 911 immediately.
The Source: The details in this article come from the DeKalb County police Department and SKYFOX 5. This article has been updated since it was originally updated to provide new details.