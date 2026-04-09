DeKalb County police officer shot; massive manhunt underway

article

The Brief DeKalb County police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who is accused of shooting an officer Thursday afternoon. The suspect remains at large after opening fire during an multi-agency operation near Glenwood Road. Authorities identified the shooter as Tremagme McCluskey and warned the public he is considered dangerous.



A massive police manhunt is underway in DeKalb County after a suspect shot an officer during an attempted arrest Thursday evening.

Officer shot during multi-agency operation

What we know:

DeKalb County Police Department officers were assisting Cobb County authorities with an armed robbery investigation around 5 p.m. The operation took place in the area of Glenwood Road and Shamrock Drive.

During the encounter, the suspect opened fire and struck a DeKalb County officer. SKYFOX 5 captured a massive police response near the Midwood Glen apartment complex just before 6:30 p.m., where tactical teams remained on the scene.

The officer received non-life-threatening injuries and reportedly is stable.

Image 1 of 23 ▼ Police block a portion of Glenwood Road near Shamrock Drive in DeKalb County on April 9, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

Hunt for 'armed and dangerous' suspect

What we don't know:

While the suspect has been identified, his current whereabouts remain unknown as he was not in custody as of Thursday evening.

Identification of Tremagne McCluskey

By the numbers:

The suspect, Tremagne McCluskey, is now facing three major charges: aggravated assault on an officer, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police shut down all traffic on Glenwood Road between Derrill Drive and Columbia Drive during the initial investigation.

Police seek public help in search

What you can do:

Authorities say McCluskey is not in custody and should be considered dangerous. If you see him or have information on his location, call 911 immediately.