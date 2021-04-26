New lead prosecutor named in case of Ahmaud Arbery's death

article

The deputy chief assistant district attorney for Cobb County has resigned.

Because of that, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. said Senior ADA Linda Dunikoski will step into the role of the lead prosecutor for the shooting death case of Ahmaud Arbery.

The district attorney said Dunikoski has worked on the case since it was appointed to the district.

Arbery was running through a Brunswick neighborhood in February 2020 when he was gunned down by two men who claimed they were trying to execute a citizen's arrest. The incident was caught on camera.

Gregory McMichael (;eft), his son Travis McMichael and William Bryan (right).

The two men charged with Arbery's murder--Gregory and Travis McMichael--claimed they were trying to take Arbery into custody. Both are charged with murder and aggravated assault. Law enforcement would also arrest neighbor Roddie Bryan, who filmed it.

The Georgia Attorney General gave the case to Cobb County after two southeast Georgia prosecutors recused themselves from the case.

Cobb County Senior Assistant District Attorney Linda Dunikoski during a hearing requesting a new trial for Ross Harris on Dec. 14, 2020.

Dunikoski has handled big cases for the Cobb County District Attorney's Office before with one of the most notable arguing for the state in Ross Harris' bid for a new trial.

