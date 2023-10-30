New Kids on the Block to bring Magic Summer Tour 2024 to Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - The New Kids on the Block are set to "Bring Back the Time" in Georgia with the Magic Summer Tour 2024. "Call it what you want," but tickets will be going on sale this week.
Donnie Wahlberg, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, and Danny Wood will be performing at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on July 26, 2024, for their "Summertime" series and tickets will go on sale "Step-By-Step."
If you can’t be "Hangin’ Tough" for the general public sale on Nov. 3, VIP passes will be available on Nov. 2, if you have "the right stuff," or code to access it.
Of course, for those who can’t wait "One More Night," then pre-sales start on Wednesday.
The show will also "straight up" feature Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.
For those looking to "Click Click Click" and find the best tickets can do so by going to livenation.com.
The last time NKTOB was in town, was in 2022 at State Farm Arena for the Mixtape Tour.
New Kids on The Block Magic Summer 2024 Tour
Here is the full list of venues and cities the New Kids on the Block plan to visit in the summer of 2024:
- June 14, 2024 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
- June 15, 2024 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- June 18, 2024 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
- June 19, 2024 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
- June 21, 2024 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
- June 22, 2024 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
- June 23, 2024 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Amphitheater
- June 25, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
- June 26, 2024 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
- June 28, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- June 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
- July 1, 2024 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater
- July 2, 2024 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
- July 3, 2024 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
- July 5, 2024 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
- July 6, 2024 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
- July 7, 2024 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 9, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- July 10, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
- July 12, 2024 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- July 13, 2024 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
- July 14, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
- July 16, 2024 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
- July 17, 2024 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
- July 19, 2024 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 20, 2024 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- July 21, 2024 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
- July 25, 2024 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
- July 26, 2024 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- July 27, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
- July 28, 2024 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- August 1, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- August 2, 2024 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
- August 3, 2024 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
- August 4, 2024 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- August 8, 2024 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- August 9, 2024 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
- August 10, 2024 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
- August 11, 2024 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
- August 15, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
- August 16, 2024 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
- August 17, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
- August 22, 2024 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
- August 23, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
- August 24, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- August 25, 2024 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center