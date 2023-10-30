New Kids on the Block to bring Magic Summer Tour 2024 to Alpharetta

article

The New Kids on the Block are set to "Bring Back the Time" in Georgia with the Magic Summer Tour 2024. "Call it what you want," but tickets will be going on sale this week.

Donnie Wahlberg, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, and Danny Wood will be performing at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on July 26, 2024, for their "Summertime" series and tickets will go on sale "Step-By-Step."

If you can’t be "Hangin’ Tough" for the general public sale on Nov. 3, VIP passes will be available on Nov. 2, if you have "the right stuff," or code to access it.

Of course, for those who can’t wait "One More Night," then pre-sales start on Wednesday.

The show will also "straight up" feature Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

For those looking to "Click Click Click" and find the best tickets can do so by going to livenation.com.

The last time NKTOB was in town, was in 2022 at State Farm Arena for the Mixtape Tour.

New Kids on The Block Magic Summer 2024 Tour

Here is the full list of venues and cities the New Kids on the Block plan to visit in the summer of 2024: