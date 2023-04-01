New K-9 team joins Coweta County Sheriff's Office

article

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office has proudly announced its newest K-9 team, K-9 Theo and his handler, Sgt Trent Hastings. K-9 Theo, a two-year-old German Shepherd, came all the way from Hungary and completed his certification a few weeks ago under the supervision of CCSO K-9 Instructor Sgt. Mark Storey and Ricky Farley, the owner of the Alabama Canine Law Enforcement Officers Training Center.

K-9 Theo and his Handler, Sgt Trent Hastings

All of the canines live at home with their handlers, providing round-the-clock care and companionship. The handlers are constantly training, both on and off-duty, to be ready for any situation. There is always a K-9 team on-call 24/7, 365 days a year.

Coweta County currently has seven active K-9 teams that also assist neighboring counties, municipalities, and federal agencies when called upon. The department believes that the newest addition to their K-9 unit will serve the county proudly and contribute to the success of the existing canine teams.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office congratulated K-9 Theo and Sgt Trent Hastings on their certification and successful training. The department expresses its excitement for the future of the new team and their contribution to the department's ongoing mission to ensure public safety.