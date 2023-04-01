Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 2:00 PM EDT until MON 2:00 AM EDT, Dougherty County
5
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County

New K-9 team joins Coweta County Sheriff's Office

Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

K-9 Theo and his Handler, Sgt Trent Hastings (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

COWETA COUNTY - The Coweta County Sheriff's Office has proudly announced its newest K-9 team, K-9 Theo and his handler, Sgt Trent Hastings. K-9 Theo, a two-year-old German Shepherd, came all the way from Hungary and completed his certification a few weeks ago under the supervision of CCSO K-9 Instructor Sgt. Mark Storey and Ricky Farley, the owner of the Alabama Canine Law Enforcement Officers Training Center.

K-9 Theo and his Handler, Sgt Trent Hastings

All of the canines live at home with their handlers, providing round-the-clock care and companionship. The handlers are constantly training, both on and off-duty, to be ready for any situation. There is always a K-9 team on-call 24/7, 365 days a year.

Coweta County currently has seven active K-9 teams that also assist neighboring counties, municipalities, and federal agencies when called upon. The department believes that the newest addition to their K-9 unit will serve the county proudly and contribute to the success of the existing canine teams.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office congratulated K-9 Theo and Sgt Trent Hastings on their certification and successful training. The department expresses its excitement for the future of the new team and their contribution to the department's ongoing mission to ensure public safety.