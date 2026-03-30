New Georgia bill could ban all school zone cameras by 2028

The Brief The Georgia Senate passed a bill that would let voters decide the future of controversial school zone speed cameras in their districts. The proposed legislation would also completely eliminate these automated traffic enforcement cameras across the state by 2028. While critics label the systems a "money grab," Atlanta school officials argue the cameras are vital for the safety of children.



A new bill passed by the Georgia Senate could put the fate of controversial school zone speed cameras directly into the hands of local voters.

Georgia Senate bill targets school cameras

What we know:

The Georgia Senate recently passed a bill with a 49-1 vote that addresses the use of automated speed cameras in school zones. If the legislation becomes law, it would allow voters to decide whether they want the cameras to remain in their specific school districts. Additionally, the bill includes a provision to eliminate these automated traffic zones entirely by 2028. These cameras have cited thousands of drivers and generated significant revenue for municipalities and the private companies that operate them.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the Georgia House will respond to the Senate's version of the bill. It is also unknown if a final decision will be reached before the "Crossover Day" deadline this Thursday. The specific language regarding how the voter referendum would appear on local ballots has not yet been detailed.

Officials clash over 'money grab' claims

What they're saying:

Atlanta School Board members and Republican lawmakers are at odds over the necessity of the technology. "And know that there is a perception that it might be a money grab and, you know, it is an inconvenience in the flow of traffic for people to slow down around our schools, but for us, it’s absolutely about the safety of our kids," an Atlanta School Board Chair Jessica Johnson. "We’ve been encouraging families to walk and Bike to school, And we want to make sure that cars are passing through those critical are at a speed that allows our families to feel safe and to make it to school without any incidents."

Conversely, Macon Republican Rep. Dale Washburn, who has received a camera ticket himself, argued that the motive is financial. He said the cameras were designed not for children's safety, but to write tickets and bring in revenue.

Future of Georgia traffic enforcement

What's next:

The bill now moves to the Georgia House for consideration. Lawmakers are facing a tight deadline with Crossover Day approaching on Thursday. If the bill passes the House and is signed into law, residents should watch for local ballot initiatives regarding cameras in their districts and prepare for a statewide phase-out of the technology by 2028.