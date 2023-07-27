New Gainesville venue serves up cool live music and hot barbecue

Here at Good Day Atlanta, we love live music and we really love good barbecue. So, when we heard about a new place with both under one roof, we knew we needed to slip on our cowboy boots and make a drive up to Gainesville.

This morning, we got our first look inside Boot Barn Hall music venue and the adjoining Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, which officially opened this month in Downtown Gainesville. The 14,500-square-foot campus is the second such location created by live entertainment company Notes Live, following a launch in Colorado Springs — and company executives say they’ll soon be expanding across the country. Boot Barn Hall is already booking a full schedule of nationally-touring acts, including country greats Josh Turner and Ricky Skaggs during the grand opening weekend and tomorrow’s Voices of Rock Radio show, featuring Kevin Chalfant, John Elefante, and Randall Hall.

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, meanwhile, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily; staffers say it’s got the largest smoker in the area, which means the menu features barbecue classics including baby back ribs, sliced brisket, and pulled pork. As the name implies, the restaurant also boasts an impressive collection of whiskey and spirits. Oh, and did we mention that there’s live music on the restaurant’s patio — in addition to the live shows happening inside Boot Barn Hall?

Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers is located at 312 Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville; for more information on the venue and to check out upcoming shows, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting an exclusive look inside this big new addition to the Gainesville music and food scenes!