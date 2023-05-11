New Frontier nonstop flights from Atlanta announced, including Guatemala City

article

Frontier Airlines has announced the launch of nonstop flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ), San Diego International Airport (SAN), and Ontario International Airport in Southern California (ONT), starting May 11.

On May 12, the airline will introduce nonstop service from ATL to La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA), and Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). The new service will take the airline's total nonstop destinations from ATL to 38.

Frontier Airlines is offering fares starting at $59 to commemorate the new service. Furthermore, for a limited time, the airline is providing the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass at a discounted price of $499. This pass provides access to limitless flights between May and September, according to Frontier's press release. https://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-atlanta

Team Frontier will also distribute free flight vouchers and GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Passes during a celebration in the West End neighborhood of Atlanta on May 11 at Best End Brewing Company from 5 to 8 p.m. Trivia games, a prize wheel, and free beer and wine for the first 100 guests who register and attend will be included in the event.

Proof of registration confirmation is required to play event games and gain access to the event games and attractions. The games will end at 8 p.m. and will be first-come, first-serve, subject to availability. Participants must be 18 years or older to play.