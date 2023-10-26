New Fayetteville Police program tackling youth violence

Malik Grover’s life may have ended tragically last year in Atlanta at the age of 14, but his grandmother Vickie Grover says that is not how she wants him remembered.

"I don't want his life to go in vain," she said.

She is part of a new Fayetteville Police program that is using Malik’s death to take on the growing problem of youth violence.

"This is turning my pain to purpose," Vickie said.

She is one of the many mentors and volunteers taking part. She shares Malik’s story and his struggles to help those in the nine week ‘Journey’ program.

Vickie Grover

The participants range in age from 12 to 19. It is a wide-ranging group, some have disciplinary issues, others are known to be associated with a gang.

"We're not here for ourselves, we're here for them," Vickie said. "The next week, when they come back, we ask them if they learn anything, and they’ll say yes."

Fayetteville Police say their sessions cover a lot from conflict resolution to ethics to criminal law and even violence and gang prevention.

Chief Scott Gray says it is not just a Fayetteville Police program, but also includes the county district attorney’s office and the school system, among others.

"Our end goal is to make these young adults as successful as we can make them," he said. "It's not about putting them in jail or putting them in the juvenile system."

Chief Gray says they had looked to do something for some time. After Malik's death, they knew they needed to do a program to help others.

Malik Grover

"If you're successful with one of them, then you've done something," he said.

Vickie is just grateful to be a part of it.

"It's painful for me to speak, but it's helping me to heal," she said.

The first group of participants graduate next month, and a new group will start in February.

They hope to be a model for other departments who want to do a program like this.