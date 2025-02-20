New Duracell R&D headquarters in Midtown Atlanta will create 110 jobs

article

Duracell, one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers, has announced plans to establish its new Global Headquarters for Research and Development at Science Square in Atlanta. The move represents a $56 million investment and is expected to create 110 new jobs.

Gov. Brian Kemp hailed the decision as a testament to Georgia’s business-friendly environment and strong research institutions. "Georgia has set itself apart as a leader in attracting innovative companies," Kemp said. "We are excited to welcome Duracell’s R&D headquarters to Atlanta and continue building on this great relationship."

Duracell, known for its alkaline, lithium coin, and hearing aid batteries, has had a manufacturing facility in LaGrange since 1980, employing 400 people, and a logistics plant in Fairburn that opened in 2020, supporting 275 jobs.

Atlanta’s Innovation Hub

Duracell’s new R&D headquarters will be located at 101 Nerem Street NW, within Science Square, an 18-acre innovation hub adjacent to Georgia Tech’s Midtown Atlanta campus. The area features 1.8 million square feet of lab and office space, providing access to top-tier talent and research facilities.

Boosting Georgia’s Battery and Tech Industry

The Georgia Department of Economic Development worked alongside Invest Atlanta, Select Fulton, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Power, and the University System of Georgia to bring Duracell’s R&D headquarters to Atlanta.

With this investment, Duracell is positioning itself at the forefront of battery innovation, further cementing Atlanta’s status as a hub for cutting-edge research and development.