New drive-up COVID-19 testing sites open in Henry County

A drive-up COVID-19 testing site offering free tests opened in Henry County on Tuesday.

The site is in North Henry County at New Hope Christian Ministries at 1738 Fairview Road in Stockbridge. Testing is offered from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Henry County District V Commissioner Bruce Holmes said he is grateful to New Hope Ministries.

"New Hope Ministries is an integral part of the North Henry County Community. Bishop and First Lady Leaphart, as well as many other faith-based organizations always step forward to answer the call to serve God’s people. Making COVID testing available to the South Metro Community is a huge deal for our citizens and will go a long way in ending this horrible pandemic," Holmes said in a statement.

People needing a test can register online.

