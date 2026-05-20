New details: 2 arrests during manhunt at Sandy Springs park on Tuesday

The Brief Two people were arrested after a large police response near Morgan Falls Overlook Park in Sandy Springs Tuesday. Police said officers were investigating reports of a suspicious person and possible gunshots in the area. Investigators said there is no evidence the incident was connected to voting or election activity.



Two people were arrested Tuesday after a large police response near Morgan Falls Overlook Park in Sandy Springs, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

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What we know:

Police said officers responded May 19 to a report of a suspicious person involving a man dressed in military-style gear who entered a wooded area following an alleged dispute with another person.

During the investigation, a 911 caller reported hearing possible gunshots nearby, prompting officers to expand the response out of what police described as an abundance of caution.

Investigators later located suspect James Andrew Dutton in the parking lot of Morgan Falls Overlook Park. Dutton was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm in a city park and one count of possession of alcohol in a city park.

After an extensive search, officers also arrested Elisha Deaton in Cobb County near the area of Aven Road and Conway Drive, just across the Chattahoochee River. Deaton was charged with one count of possession of a firearm in a city park and one count of possession of alcohol in a city park.

What they're saying:

Police said investigators have found no evidence indicating the incident was related to voting or election activity. Authorities are still working to determine whether the reported gunshots were connected to the incident.

No injuries were reported, and police said there are no known threats to the community at this time.

Several agencies assisted in the search and investigation, including Federal Bureau of Investigation Atlanta, Homeland Security Investigations, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Cobb County Police K9, North Fulton SWAT, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office K9 and Fulton County Police SWAT.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Multiple police officers returned to the park on Wednesday morning to continue their search for weapons and evidence.