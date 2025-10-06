New charges filed in Johnson Funeral Home remains case

article

The Brief Chris Johnson faces dozens of new charges tied to Johnson Funeral Home case. Investigators say charges include theft, deception, forgery, and fraud. All 18 remains discovered in 2024 have been identified; probe still ongoing.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced new charges against Chris Johnson, the former funeral home operator at the center of a months-long probe into mishandled human remains and alleged fraud.

What we know:

On Oct. 3, a Newton County jury indicted Johnson on multiple counts, including one violation of vital records registration, one felony theft by taking, seven counts of misdemeanor theft by taking, three counts of felony theft by deception, 13 counts of misdemeanor theft by deception, and 13 counts of first-degree forgery.

The charges stem from the October 2024 discovery of 18 decomposing bodies inside Johnson Funeral Home in Douglas. Investigators have since identified all of the remains, while families continue to receive updates from the GBI regarding cremains and related business practices.

What's next:

The investigation has also uncovered alleged insurance fraud schemes connected to Johnson and an associate, James A. Sirmans of Fitzgerald, who was arrested last year on separate charges.

Authorities say the case remains active, with more charges possible. Once complete, the file will be turned over to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.