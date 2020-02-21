New Chamblee restaurant celebrates first Mardi Gras

Decades ago, if you’d asked Jamie Adams what kind of restaurant he wanted to run, he would have said something inspired by the New Orleans home cooking of his mother.

Well, you know what they say: Good things come to those who wait.

Chef Adams and his business partner Leonardo Moura are now co-owners of Lagarde American Eatery, a Chamblee restaurant specializing in New Orleans-style cuisine. Adams, whose parents are from the Big Easy, says he grew up with traditional dishes including red beans & rice, po’ boy sandwiches, and oysters — all of which are now featured on the Lagarde dinner menu.

Brunch at Lagarde features shrimp & grits, deviled eggs, and bottomless mimosas. And just to strengthen those family ties a little bit more, the restaurant’s name is actually the chef’s grandmother’s maiden name — and his own middle name.

This Tuesday, February 25th, will be an especially exciting evening at Lagarde. It will mark the new restaurant’s (which just opened in December) first Mardi Gras celebration, and the owners plan to mark the occasion with Cajun music, beads, and doubloons, lots of traditional dishes and even a special King Cake Martini.

Lagarde is located at 5090 Peachtree Boulevard, Suite D-100, in Chamblee. The kitchen is open from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays, 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays. The bar opens at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays and 11:00 a.m. on the weekends.

Good things may come to those who wait…but the Good Day feature team has never been known for its patience. So we decided to get the party started a little early, and spent the morning at Lagarde, having a little pre-Mardi Gras celebration of our own! Click the video player to check it out.