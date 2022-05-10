New camellia variety discovered at Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens

When the camellias bloom at Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens, they really bloom — after all, there’s an entire section dedicated to the flowering plant. So, when garden manager Lisa Bartlett noticed a change in one of the plants a few years ago, she had a feeling something special might be happening.

It turns out, Bartlett was right. Smith-Gilbert Gardens is now home to a new variety of camellia (created through a natural process called "sporting"), which means the Kennesaw botanical garden also has the right to name it. And at the garden’s annual Rose Garden Gala this weekend, that naming right will be auctioned off to the highest bidder!

This morning, we spent some time exploring Smith-Gilbert Gardens, learning more about the new camellia and upcoming gala and showcasing the property’s spectacular spring blooms.

In case you’ve never had the chance to visit, Smith-Gilbert Gardens is a City of Kennesaw botanical garden spread out over 17 acres surrounding the historic Hiram Butler House. Smith-Gilbert Gardens is open to the public and home to thousands of plants, which are divided up into themed areas including the Pollinator Garden, Bonsai Collection, Japanese Maple Grove, and — of course — the Paladino Camellia Garden. Last year, the team at Smith-Gilbert Gardens launched Art Blooms, surrounding outdoor sculptures with more than 20,000 daffodil blooms and scheduling an ongoing series of live art demonstrations.

Funds raised at the annual Rose Garden Gala — happening this Saturday, May 14 — support Smith-Gilbert Gardens, and a live auction during the event will include the rights to name the new camellia. To learn more about the event and the flower, click the video player in this article. And for more information on visiting Smith-Gilbert Gardens, click here.