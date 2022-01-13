New Atlanta police precinct to open in Buckhead

The Atlanta mayor says police will have greater visibility in the crowded Buckhead community with a new office that's under construction.

The location is an area known as the Buckhead Village District.

"This is hugely important," Andre Dickens told dignitaries and a large gathering of the media.

The popular Buckhead area always has a spotlight on it and that bright light has increased because of the controversy stirred by some residents who have gotten behind an effort to separate from Atlanta and form their own city.

"I will say it again," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens vowed. "We will be one city."

Once fully staffed, one dozen officers will work out of the office.

Leaders underscored that fact amid one report that the new station will be primarily cosmetic -- a token effort to placate Buckhead residents.

Dickens noted that with the retail shops and residences surrounding the location, "a lot is happening that we need to address."

The Zone 2 commander, Andrew Senzer, called the precinct a "game changer".

The office is scheduled to open this summer.

