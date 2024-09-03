New 31-story housing project planned for downtown Atlanta

article

A large new housing project is set to rise in downtown Atlanta, just northwest of Georgia State University.

The 31-story development, spearheaded by New Jersey-based RBH Group, will offer more than 200 affordable units aimed at educators, school employees, and seniors, following approval from Fulton County.

The project, named "Teachers Village Atlanta," will feature amenities including classroom space, laundry facilities, a gym, a lounge, and a private rooftop.

Originally green-lit by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in 2021 after the success of a similar initiative in Chicago, the development is part of an ongoing effort to provide affordable housing for key community members in Atlanta.

Completion is scheduled for 2027.