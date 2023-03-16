Austell woman accused of abusing 3-year-old girl

article

An Austell woman has been arrested for assaulting a 3-year-old girl.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Netarrious Rapp held a knife to the throat of the child.

The document states there is also video of Rapp grabbing the little girl by the throat and forcing her to the ground.

A warrant also states Rapp poured human urine on the child.

Rapp is the Cobb County Jail charged with cruelty to children and aggravated assault.