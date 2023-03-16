Austell woman accused of abusing 3-year-old girl
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An Austell woman has been arrested for assaulting a 3-year-old girl.
According to court documents, 24-year-old Netarrious Rapp held a knife to the throat of the child.
The document states there is also video of Rapp grabbing the little girl by the throat and forcing her to the ground.
A warrant also states Rapp poured human urine on the child.
Rapp is the Cobb County Jail charged with cruelty to children and aggravated assault.