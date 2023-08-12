Expand / Collapse search
Nestlé recalls cookie dough for possibly containing wood fragments

By Chris Williams
Published 
Recalls
FOX TV Digital Team
d4a2dfe6- article

Packages of Nestle Toll House cookie dough are displayed on the shelf at the Marina Supermarket February 21, 2008 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Nestlé USA has announced a voluntary recall of the NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough "break and bake" Bar due to some of the products possibly containing wood fragments. 

The impacted products were produced on April 24 and 25 and distributed to various U.S. retailers.

The company said the recall doesn't affect any other products including other varieties of the cookie dough.

RECALL: Ice cream recalled in nearly 20 states for Listeria contamination

So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported as a result of the contamination. However, a few consumers have contacted the company about the issue.

Consumers who purchased the product should not use the product and should return it to the store for a replacement or refund. 

The impacted product has batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.