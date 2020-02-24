Neighbors want something done about intersection after 3 fatal shootings in less than a year

Community members want something done after three deadly shootings at one intersection in less than a year.

The shootings happened at the intersection of North Hairston and Central Drive in Dekalb County. There are two schools within blocks of here.

"Our babies are coming by here going in these stores, you know a bullet doesn't care who it hits," said Amos King, a community activist.

POLICE INVESTIGATE DEADLY SHOOTING AT GAS STATION IN DEKALB COUNTY

Last week, 35-year-old Tiwuan Johnson was gunned down outside the Citgo. There are balloons and a large white heart made out of flowers on the side of the gas station in his memory.

POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT IN DEADLY DEKALB COUNTY GAS STATION SHOOTING

Advertisement

INJURED DEKALB COUNTY K-9 OFFICER TO BE RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL

In October, Dekalb County police were trying to arrest a wanted man, Akinyia Gray. Investigators say Gray opened fire on the officer, striking K-9 Django. Officers returned fire, killing Gray.

Last April, an 18-year-old was shot and killed at the Quick Stop Food Mart.

MAN CHARGED IN DOUBLE SHOOTING AT DEKALB COUNTY GAS STATION

Fritz Ellis knows all too well about the violence here. He says he was shot in the abdomen a few years ago.

"They just picked me randomly to rob, and by the grace of God I'm still here," said Ellis.

King says Police are around this area a lot, but it's not enough. He has been talking to county leaders about taking steps to stop the violence. King would like to see cameras at the intersection to help deter crime.

"We're talking about off-site cameras on the poles right here, reason being is because when someone gets shot nobody sees nothing," said King.

He'd also like to see convenience stores have a comprehensive safety plan in order to operate.

Sasha Steave lives close to the intersection and says it's convenient to get gas here. She knows about the shootings, even her young son seems to know about the violence.

"He's like 'Oh mommy, I don't want you to go to that store' and he's 5. Like to see that, that's the norm," said Steave.