Georgia lawmakers react to joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran

Following an early morning attack on Iran, reactions are pouring in from across Georgia.

State leaders appear split by party on the military action. Many Democrats argue the attack is a declaration of war, while Republicans contend it is a necessary escalation to protect the United States.

U.S. and Israel strike Iran

The backstory:

News of the strikes emerged around 4 a.m. ET Saturday. The targets of the joint U.S.-Israeli operation included members of Iran’s leadership, according to sources familiar with the mission. There was no immediate word on whether all objectives were successful.

Since the strikes, Iran has targeted U.S. military bases in the Middle East and launched missiles at Israel. So far, no U.S. casualties have been reported.

Georgia leaders on Iran strike

What they're saying:

In the hours following the attack, lawmakers shared their reactions online:

Gov. Brian Kemp said he was keeping the armed forces in his prayers.

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) released a lengthy statement calling for Congress to return to session and debate the use of force. "The American people deserve answers and a voice through their elected representatives," he said.

Kelly Loeffler, former senator and current Small Business Administrator, said that President Trump unleashed overwhelming American strength to end "Iran's reign of terror."

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) praised the strikes, stating, "Under President Trump, the United States will no longer stand idly by while our enemies plot against us and chant 'Death to America.'"

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) described the attack as "stabilization" rather than escalation. "By ending Iran's ability to threaten the U.S. and its neighbors, we eliminate the chief obstacle to peace in the Middle East and open the door to a more secure future for the region," he said.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called the attacks "heartbreaking and tragic" in a social media post. "This is not what we thought MAGA was supposed to be. Shame!" she wrote.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) termed the action a declaration of war. "Only Congress has the authority to declare war, so this is also an attack on the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. I strongly condemn this war of choice..."

Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA) called the attack illegal and stated, "Congress must pass a War Powers Resolution NOW."