Police investigate deadly shooting at gas station in DeKalb County

Police are investigating a deadly shooting a Stone Mountain area gas station on Wednesday night.

It happened at the Citgo gas station located at 1106 N. Hairston Road. DeKalb County police said a man in his 30s was shot and killed.

Investigators believe the man was involved in some sort of altercation leading up to the shooting.

Police spent the evening canvassing the area for witnesses. Investigators said they hope store surveillance video will help shed light on what happened.

Details surrounding the shooter was not immediately available.

The name of the man has not been released.

