Mall of Stonecrest on lockdown after reports of shooting

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police at the Mall of Stonecrest (FOX 5)

The Brief The Mall of Stonecrest is currently on lockdown, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. There was a report of a shooting at the mall, but police said they haven't found any victims.



What we know:

Officials said the lockdown order was issued after reports of a shooting at the mall. DeKalb County police are currently on the scene working to secure the building.

As of now, officers have not found any shooting victims, according to police.

The department is advising the public to avoid the mall area while the investigation continues.

A FOX 5 crew at the scene saw a heavy police presence outside the mall as well as multiple ambulances.

What we don't know:

Police haven't said what part of the mall the shooting reports came from.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.