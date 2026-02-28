Delta pauses flights to Israel following strikes on Iran

The Brief Delta Air Lines has suspended all service to Tel Aviv through at least Sunday following a major joint military operation by the U.S. and Israel against targets in Iran. The airline is currently offering travel waivers for passengers booked through March 5. Widespread airspace closures have been reported across the Middle East, including in Israel, Iran, Iraq, and the UAE, leading to numerous flight diversions.



Delta Air Lines has paused its flights between the United States and Israel after the two countries conducted military strikes across Iran.

Attacks in Iran

What we know:

The first wave of attacks happened early Saturday morning. Smoke could be seen in Tehran near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian media, with other strikes occurring across the country. Iran responded with a wave of missiles and drones fired toward Israel.

The U.S. Department of Defense is calling the attack "Operation Epic Fury." Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he has named his country's military operation "Operation Roaring Lion."

Delta stopping flights to Israel

What they're saying:

As the attacks continue in the Middle East, Delta said it would cancel all flights to Israel's capital, Tel Aviv, through Sunday. However, the airline noted that the date could be pushed back depending on developments.

"The safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority," the airline said in a statement. "Delta is continuously monitoring the evolving security environment and assessing our operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports. Updates will be communicated as they are available."

In the meantime, the Atlanta-based airline is offering a travel waiver to anyone traveling through March 5. Anyone inquiring about their flights is told to check the Fly Delta app.

The only airport from which Delta flies to Tel Aviv is New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Middle East airspace closures

Big picture view:

While Delta has only mentioned Israel so far, many airspaces in the Middle East are starting to close, according to the Associated Press.

Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar closed their airspace on Saturday. Airspace in southern Syria was also closed, as were skies above Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain and Oman’s Muscat International Airport, according to flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.

Planes that were en route to cities like Tel Aviv and Dubai early Saturday were diverted or returned to their points of origin.