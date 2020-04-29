Neighbors use fence to create makeshift bar counter amid coronavirus pandemic

Neighbors in Australia found a fun way to quench their thirst and still abide by social distancing guidelines.

On Cumberland Drive in Varsity Lakes, Queensland, neighbors transformed the fence separating their domiciles into an “iso-bar” on April 25. In a video, the top half of the fence folds down, allowing neighbors from both sides to place their drinks on it.

The makeshift bar was part of the neighbors’ celebrations for Anzac Day, a national holiday commemorating Australians and New Zealanders who have served and died in conflicts, according to Storyful.



“My neighbors originally sent us a video of someone in Cairns who built their own [bar counter] and said that we should also do it. We thought that they were just joking,” said Cory Beaman, who captured footage of the bar.

“On Anzac Day, we got talking and thought, seeing as my family are Australian and our neighbors are Kiwi, that it would be a good idea to celebrate Anzac Day by building it and having a few beers on it,” Beaman said.



As of April 29, more than 6,700 people were confirmed to have COVID-19 in Australia, with more than 1,000 of those cases in Queensland, according to data from Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center.

Australia closed non-essential businesses on March 23 and went into a stricter lockdown on March 31, according to Business Insider. Restrictions were eased in parts of the country on Tuesday as the growth of new infections dropped, the New York Times reported.