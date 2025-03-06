Nebraska man charged with sex trafficking may have ties to Georgia, officials say

article

A Nebraska man charged with federal sex trafficking may have ties to Atlanta.

Investigators believe that 48-year-old Chad Alioth's victims may live all across the South.

What we know:

On Feb. 27, officers from the Omaha Police Department and Homeland Security agents arrested Alioth on federal sex trafficking charges.

Investigators say they believe there may be other victims who have not been identified.

According to WALA, investigators have said Alioth has ties in the following areas:

Georgia - Atlanta

Alabama - Mobile

Florida - Pensacola and Jacksonville

Kansas - Kansas City

Missouri - St. Louis and Kansas City

Tennessee - Nashville and Memphis

Texas - Houston, Fort Worth, and Dallas

Oklahoma

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone who has had contact with Alioth or has information that could help identify a victim in the case to reach out to the Omaha Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (402) 444-4123 or call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.