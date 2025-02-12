Native American television and movie studio launches at Tyler Perry Studios

The Brief Studio of the Americas launches at Tyler Perry Studios , becoming the first fully integrated Native American TV and movie studio. A partnership with the Georgia Film Academy will provide internships and training for Native American students. A new film festival will showcase Indigenous talent , highlighting tribal culture and storytelling in the entertainment industry.



A groundbreaking moment for the entertainment industry has arrived in Atlanta with the official launch of Studio of the Americas at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

What we know:

The new space is the first fully integrated Native American television and movie studio, dedicated to spotlighting tribal culture, issues, and storytelling. The initiative aims to amplify Indigenous voices in film and television, providing a platform for authentic representation.

Education and Career Opportunities for Native Students

Dig deeper:

In addition to producing content, the studio is launching an educational partnership with the Georgia Film Academy, offering internships and training programs specifically for Native American students.

Co-founder Clifton Chippewa emphasized the cultural impact of the studio’s educational efforts:

"For us to have the school here would be amazing. We could bring in Native students and combine them with African American students as well. I think it would be wonderful culturally."

Robert Wilson is also a co-founder and CEO.

Showcasing Indigenous Talent

Why you should care:

As part of its mission to support Indigenous creatives, the studio will also host a film festival to showcase new projects and emerging Native filmmakers.

This milestone marks a historic step forward for diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry, offering new opportunities for Native American artists to share their stories on a global stage.