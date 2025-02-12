Native American television and movie studio launches at Tyler Perry Studios

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:56 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
22
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:19 PM EST, Walton County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:23 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:07 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:04 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:03 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:50 AM EST until THU 2:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:35 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:23 AM EST until FRI 2:00 AM EST, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:52 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:53 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Cobb County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Gwinnett County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:49 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Douglas County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:36 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:50 AM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:43 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:37 PM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:38 AM EST, Cherokee County

Native American television and movie studio launches at Tyler Perry Studios

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 12, 2025 8:12am EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Studio of Americas launches in Atlanta

The Studio of Americas has launched in Atlanta at Tyler Perry Studios. The new space is the first fully integrated Native American television and movie studio.

The Brief

    • Studio of the Americas launches at Tyler Perry Studios, becoming the first fully integrated Native American TV and movie studio.
    • A partnership with the Georgia Film Academy will provide internships and training for Native American students.
    • A new film festival will showcase Indigenous talent, highlighting tribal culture and storytelling in the entertainment industry.

ATLANTA - A groundbreaking moment for the entertainment industry has arrived in Atlanta with the official launch of Studio of the Americas at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

What we know:

The new space is the first fully integrated Native American television and movie studio, dedicated to spotlighting tribal culture, issues, and storytelling. The initiative aims to amplify Indigenous voices in film and television, providing a platform for authentic representation.

Education and Career Opportunities for Native Students

Dig deeper:

In addition to producing content, the studio is launching an educational partnership with the Georgia Film Academy, offering internships and training programs specifically for Native American students.

Co-founder Clifton Chippewa emphasized the cultural impact of the studio’s educational efforts:

"For us to have the school here would be amazing. We could bring in Native students and combine them with African American students as well. I think it would be wonderful culturally."

Robert Wilson is also a co-founder and CEO. 

Showcasing Indigenous Talent

Why you should care:

As part of its mission to support Indigenous creatives, the studio will also host a film festival to showcase new projects and emerging Native filmmakers.

This milestone marks a historic step forward for diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry, offering new opportunities for Native American artists to share their stories on a global stage.

The Source

  • The above story is an original report by FOX 5 Atlanta. 

AtlantaEntertainmentNews