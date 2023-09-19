National Voter Registration Day: Organizations out getting Georgians ready for elections

Several organizations and nonprofits will be out across metro Atlanta on Tuesday to make National Voter Registration Day count.

The nation's largest nonpartisan civic holiday is recognized to encourage eligible Americans to register to vote before election day in November.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, one in four Americans aren't registered to vote or don't know if they are.

So in an effort to help, more than 3,500 organizations across the country will take part in the holiday.

Their goal is to help more than 250,000 people get registered or update their voter registration.

In metro Atlanta, a number of events are happening across the city at locations like Clark Atlanta University, the North Springs, Five Points, and College Park MARTA stations, and Booker T. Washington High School.

The Cobb County government will also hold an event at its Board of Elections.

To register, you'll need a driver's license or state ID card or be prepared to provide the last four digits of your social security number.

If you're not sure of our status, you can check on the Georgia secretary of state's website.

The final day to register for the upcoming general election is Oct. 10.