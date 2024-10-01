National Taco Day deals in metro Atlanta | 2024
ATLANTA - Oct. 1 is National Taco Day and here are some deals you can find in metro Atlanta and around the U.S. at participating locations. Some restrictions may apply.
NOTE: National Taco Day has historically been on Oct. 4, but Taco Bell partnered with the National Day Calendar to move the holiday to always be the first Tuesday in October. However, some restaurants still celebrate it on Oct. 4 or on both days.
Tin Lizzy’s Cantina (multiple locations)
- Taco Deals: $2.99 tacos (fried fish, grilled chicken, chicken con queso, kale and mushroom, basic burger, fried chicken)
- Drink Specials: $3 PBR tall boys, $4 pints, $7 U Needa’ Rita margaritas
Rreal Tacos (multiple locations)
- Taco Selection: Al pastor, asada, carnitas, barbacoa
- Locations: 7 in Metro Atlanta, with 2 more opening by the end of 2024
- Special: Halloween Holiday Bar launch (Oct. 1), featuring a limited-time Halloween birria taco and themed drinks/decor
Chido & Padres
- Taco & Tequila Tuesdays: Upscale tacos, tequila flights, margaritas
- Featured Tacos: Fajita-spiced fried chicken ($5), crispy Baja fish ($6), "Trust Me" vegetarian taco ($4), grilled shrimp salad taco ($6)
- Drink Specials: Margaritas by the glass ($10) and pitcher ($36), tequila flights ($25)
Chicheria Mexican Kitchen
- Special: Taco Tuesday deal (all day) – 2 tacos, rice, and beans for $10
- Known for: Hand-pressed blue corn tortillas, signature fish tacos
NATIONAL CHAINS
Baja Fresh
- Deal: Buy-one-get-one-free tacos or taco combos (Oct. 4) using code TACO2024 online
Broken Yolk Cafe
- Deal: Buy-one-get-one-50% off Baja Breakfast Tacos at participating locations (Oct. 4)
Chuy's
- Dress Like a Taco: Free entree for guests who arrive in taco attire on Oct. 4. Must post on social media with hashtag #ChuysTacoDay and show the server.
- Additional Deals:Add a $1 ground beef taco to any entree$1 drink floaters$5 chips 'n' dips during happy hour
- Add a $1 ground beef taco to any entree
- $1 drink floaters
- $5 chips 'n' dips during happy hour
Del Taco
- Free Taco with Any Purchase: Valid Tuesday, 10/1/24 (via Del Yeah!™ Rewards)
- Tacoberfest Deals:5 for $3 Snack Tacos (Mondays through 10/28/24)$0 Delivery Weekends (Fridays-Sundays through 10/27/24 with $20 minimum purchase)
- 5 for $3 Snack Tacos (Mondays through 10/28/24)
- $0 Delivery Weekends (Fridays-Sundays through 10/27/24 with $20 minimum purchase)
El Pollo Loco
- Deal: Three fire-grilled chicken tacos for $5 (Oct. 1-4) for Loco Rewards members
- Delivery Deal: $0 delivery fee on Oct. 1
Jack In The Box
- Monster Taco Deal: Jack Pack members can redeem two free Monster Tacos with a $1 purchase (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)
Long John Silver's
- Fish Taco Deal: Two fish tacos for $5 featuring hand-battered Alaskan pollock, shredded cabbage, lime vinaigrette, and baja sauce (limited time only)
Taco Bell
- $1 Taco Deals: Hourly drops of $1 tacos for Taco Bell Rewards members (10,000 available per hour)1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT: Crunchy Taco2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT: Double Stacked Taco3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT: Chalupa Supreme4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT: Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT: Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT: Cantina Chicken Soft Taco7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT: Soft Taco Supreme8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Cheesy Gordita Crunch9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT: Crunchy Taco Supreme10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT: Soft Taco
- 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT: Crunchy Taco
- 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT: Double Stacked Taco
- 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT: Chalupa Supreme
- 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT: Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco
- 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT: Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco
- 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT: Cantina Chicken Soft Taco
- 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT: Soft Taco Supreme
- 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Cheesy Gordita Crunch
- 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT: Crunchy Taco Supreme
- 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT: Soft Taco
- Taco Tuesday Drops (October) via App:Oct. 8: 5 VIP visits to Taco Bell Test KitchenOct. 15: 500 members win a free taco every Taco Tuesday for a yearOct. 22: 50,000 members get $1 Taco Bell classicsOct. 29: Chance to win 1 of 500 Taco Bell hoodie & cup bundles
- Oct. 8: 5 VIP visits to Taco Bell Test Kitchen
- Oct. 15: 500 members win a free taco every Taco Tuesday for a year
- Oct. 22: 50,000 members get $1 Taco Bell classics
- Oct. 29: Chance to win 1 of 500 Taco Bell hoodie & cup bundles
Taco Cabana
- Taco Deals: $1 bean and cheese tacos, $2 ground beef and shredded chicken tacos (Oct. 1)
- Rewards Program Deal: Buy one, get one free tacos for rewards members (Oct. 4)
Taco John's
- Deal: Free Beef Stuffed Grilled Taco with any purchase for Bigger Bolder Rewards members on Oct. 1
- Special Offers: Every Wednesday in October for rewards members
Miguel's Jr.
- Deal: Two Hearty Tacos for $5 (Oct. 1) for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, and online orders
Rubio's Coastal Grill
- Taco Tuesday (Oct. 1): Original Fish Taco for $2.50
- National Taco Day (Oct. 4): Free á la carte taco with any purchase
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina
- Deal: $10 Endless Tacos (Oct. 1-13) with pulled chicken tinga and seasoned ground beef; upgrade to brisket or Southwest chicken for $3