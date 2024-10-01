National Taco Day deals in metro Atlanta | 2024

article

Oct. 1 is National Taco Day and here are some deals you can find in metro Atlanta and around the U.S. at participating locations. Some restrictions may apply.

NOTE: National Taco Day has historically been on Oct. 4, but Taco Bell partnered with the National Day Calendar to move the holiday to always be the first Tuesday in October. However, some restaurants still celebrate it on Oct. 4 or on both days.

Taco Deals: $2.99 tacos (fried fish, grilled chicken, chicken con queso, kale and mushroom, basic burger, fried chicken)

Drink Specials: $3 PBR tall boys, $4 pints, $7 U Needa’ Rita margaritas

Taco Selection: Al pastor, asada, carnitas, barbacoa

Locations: 7 in Metro Atlanta, with 2 more opening by the end of 2024

Special: Halloween Holiday Bar launch (Oct. 1), featuring a limited-time Halloween birria taco and themed drinks/decor

Taco & Tequila Tuesdays: Upscale tacos, tequila flights, margaritas

Featured Tacos: Fajita-spiced fried chicken ($5), crispy Baja fish ($6), "Trust Me" vegetarian taco ($4), grilled shrimp salad taco ($6)

Drink Specials: Margaritas by the glass ($10) and pitcher ($36), tequila flights ($25)

Special: Taco Tuesday deal (all day) – 2 tacos, rice, and beans for $10

Known for: Hand-pressed blue corn tortillas, signature fish tacos

NATIONAL CHAINS

Deal: Buy-one-get-one-free tacos or taco combos (Oct. 4) using code TACO2024 online

Deal: Buy-one-get-one-50% off Baja Breakfast Tacos at participating locations (Oct. 4)

Dress Like a Taco: Free entree for guests who arrive in taco attire on Oct. 4. Must post on social media with hashtag #ChuysTacoDay and show the server.

Additional Deals: Add a $1 ground beef taco to any entree$1 drink floaters$5 chips 'n' dips during happy hour

Add a $1 ground beef taco to any entree

$1 drink floaters

$5 chips 'n' dips during happy hour

Free Taco with Any Purchase: Valid Tuesday, 10/1/24 (via Del Yeah!™ Rewards)

Tacoberfest Deals: 5 for $3 Snack Tacos (Mondays through 10/28/24)$0 Delivery Weekends (Fridays-Sundays through 10/27/24 with $20 minimum purchase)

5 for $3 Snack Tacos (Mondays through 10/28/24)

$0 Delivery Weekends (Fridays-Sundays through 10/27/24 with $20 minimum purchase)

Deal: Three fire-grilled chicken tacos for $5 (Oct. 1-4) for Loco Rewards members

Delivery Deal: $0 delivery fee on Oct. 1

Monster Taco Deal: Jack Pack members can redeem two free Monster Tacos with a $1 purchase (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)

Fish Taco Deal: Two fish tacos for $5 featuring hand-battered Alaskan pollock, shredded cabbage, lime vinaigrette, and baja sauce (limited time only)

$1 Taco Deals: Hourly drops of $1 tacos for Taco Bell Rewards members (10,000 available per hour) 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT: Crunchy Taco 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT: Double Stacked Taco 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT: Chalupa Supreme 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT: Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT: Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT: Cantina Chicken Soft Taco 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT: Soft Taco Supreme 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Cheesy Gordita Crunch 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT: Crunchy Taco Supreme 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT: Soft Taco

1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT: Crunchy Taco

2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT: Double Stacked Taco

3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT: Chalupa Supreme

4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT: Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco

5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT: Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT: Cantina Chicken Soft Taco

7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT: Soft Taco Supreme

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Cheesy Gordita Crunch

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT: Crunchy Taco Supreme

10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT: Soft Taco

Taco Tuesday Drops (October) via App: Oct. 8: 5 VIP visits to Taco Bell Test Kitchen Oct. 15: 500 members win a free taco every Taco Tuesday for a year Oct. 22: 50,000 members get $1 Taco Bell classics Oct. 29: Chance to win 1 of 500 Taco Bell hoodie & cup bundles

Oct. 8: 5 VIP visits to Taco Bell Test Kitchen

Oct. 15: 500 members win a free taco every Taco Tuesday for a year

Oct. 22: 50,000 members get $1 Taco Bell classics

Oct. 29: Chance to win 1 of 500 Taco Bell hoodie & cup bundles

Taco Deals: $1 bean and cheese tacos, $2 ground beef and shredded chicken tacos (Oct. 1)

Rewards Program Deal: Buy one, get one free tacos for rewards members (Oct. 4)

Deal: Free Beef Stuffed Grilled Taco with any purchase for Bigger Bolder Rewards members on Oct. 1

Special Offers: Every Wednesday in October for rewards members

Deal: Two Hearty Tacos for $5 (Oct. 1) for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, and online orders

Taco Tuesday (Oct. 1): Original Fish Taco for $2.50

National Taco Day (Oct. 4): Free á la carte taco with any purchase